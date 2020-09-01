MARGATE — An Atlantic City man was charged Monday after allegedly trying to steal a bike.
At 12:21 p.m., a resident near Brunswick and Atlantic avenues saw a man try to cut the lock on a bicycle, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police arrested Juan Lugo, who was charged with attempted theft and other offenses, and was released on a summons.
Officials reminded residents to remain vigilant and lock bikes using a strong lock, such as a U-lock. Thin cable locks can be easily cut, they said.
Police asked residents to contact the department if they see anyone suspicious in the area or loitering near locked bikes.
