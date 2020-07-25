ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested on weapon and drug charges early Friday after police got a tip from a city councilman that the man had a gun.
At 12:54 a.m., Councilman Moisse Delgado stopped Officer Bryant Mitchell and told him there was a man with a handgun near South Carolina and Drexel avenues, police said in a news release. Delgado gave Mitchell a detailed description of the man.
MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after police…
Mitchell and other officers found the man Delgado described, 45-year-old Antonio Gibson, within minutes, police said. Gibson was in a verbal dispute with another man, whom police did not identify.
As he approached Gibson, Mitchell saw the handle of a gun sticking out of Gibson's pocket, police said.
Officers arrested Gibson and recovered the handgun, police said. They also found 11 bags of heroin and marijuana.
WILDWOOD CREST — Two borough police officers were honored Wednesday after they responded to …
Gibson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
GALLERY: Food Distribution event at Bader Field in Atlantic City
Matthew Doherty, Executive Director of CRDA
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Halle Berry
Actress Halle Berry meet with the Mayor Marty Small, Sr. and the children from Atlantic City on set of the movie called "Bruised inside the main arena of Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ Tuesday Nv 12, 2019. Berry is in town directing and starring in a movie called "Bruised.". Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Thursday distributed food to Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field. For more photos from the event and video of CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty talking about it, visit
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
Matthew Doherty, Executive Director of CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
Matthew Doherty, Executive Director of CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Food Distribution
The CRDA host a food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday July 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.