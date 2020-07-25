ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested on weapon and drug charges early Friday after police got a tip from a city councilman that the man had a gun.

At 12:54 a.m., city Councilman Moisse Delgado stopped Officer Bryant Mitchell and told him there was a man with a handgun near South Carolina and Drexel avenues, according to a news release from police. Delgado gave Mitchell a detailed description of the man.

Mitchell, as well as other officers, found the man Delgado described, 45-year-old Antonio Gibson, within minutes, police said. Gibson was in a verbal dispute with another man, whose name was not released by police.

While he was going towards Gibson, Mitchell saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of his pocket, police said.

He was arrested without incident and officers recovered the handgun, police said. They also found 11 bags of heroin and marijuana.

Gibson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

