ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted on attempted murder and related charges after a September 2019 shooting was arrested Thursday, police said.
Kevin Davis, 34, who is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, was sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said in a news release.
Detective Anthony Abrams learned that Davis, who had been wanted since charges were filed in October, was at a park in the 100 block of Melrose Avenue, police said.
As officers were responding, personnel from the department’s Surveillance Center found Davis and directed them to his location, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
At 6:28 p.m. Sept. 19, officers responded to the 600 block of Green Street for a report of a man shot, according to the release. Police did not identify the 54-year-old victim, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
