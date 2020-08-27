ATLANTIC CITY — Police want the public’s help in locating a suspect in the shooting of a man…
Officers backtracked the area where Crippen was seen and found a handgun, Fair said. They also found shell casings in the area where the shots were heard.
Surveillance Center personnel found footage showing Crippen shooting into a crowd of people sitting at a picnic table and discarding the handgun, Fair said. The potential victims were gone before the arrival of officers and did not come forward. Police are asking those individuals to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or via tip411.
Crippen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
