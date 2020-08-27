Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — A 21-year-old city resident was arrested Tuesday moments after shooting into a crowd of people sitting at a picnic table, police said Thursday.

At 10:20 p.m., Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado was in the 1500 block of Adriatic Avenue when he heard gunshots, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Grajales-Prado saw Dane Crippen run from the area toward his police car, Fair said. Crippen immediately turned around and ran in the opposite direction.

Grajales-Prado chased Crippen toward Brooklyn Avenue, where officers established a perimeter, Fair said.

Crippen was found in high grass attempting to conceal himself, Fair said. Crippen was found to be in possession of 17 grams of marijuana.

Officers backtracked the area where Crippen was seen and found a handgun, Fair said. They also found shell casings in the area where the shots were heard.

Surveillance Center personnel found footage showing Crippen shooting into a crowd of people sitting at a picnic table and discarding the handgun, Fair said. The potential victims were gone before the arrival of officers and did not come forward. Police are asking those individuals to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or via tip411.

Crippen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

