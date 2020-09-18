GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City man was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening after police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle.
At 6:07 p.m., township police responded to Glory Road near the intersection of Motts Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in drug activity, according to a news release from township police.
The driver and only occupant, Majid Abdur-Rahim was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS paraphernalia and providing fraudulent government documents, police said.
He was lodged in the Atlantic County jail pending court proceedings.
