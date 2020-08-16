A 22-year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wayne Brown at the Madison Hotel, the county prosecutor’s office announced Sunday.
Keshawn T. Faulkner was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Faulkner was charged with felony murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Atlantic City police received a 911 call reporting a shooting. Officers responded to the 11th floor of the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and found the 25-year-old Brown dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.
The cooperative investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at: 609-909-7800 or, go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at: acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
