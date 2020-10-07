Atlantic City man arrested after allegedly throwing fanny pack holding cocaine, gun

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday night after allegedly running from officers trying to arrest him, throwing a fanny pack that held cocaine and a loaded handgun.

At 11 p.m., Detectives Eric Evans and Anthony Abrams of the Special Investigations Section tried to arrest Iree Jones, 27, in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to a news release from city police.

Jones had a warrant for his arrest issued from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, police said. However, when Evans told Jones he was under arrest, Jones ran.

Jones ran around the block, throwing a fanny pack he was carrying on a roof of a building, police said. A bag containing more than 16 grams of cocaine fell out, police said.

He eventually laid down, surrendering, and was arrested, police said. Officer found the cocaine as well as a digital scale.

City firefighters responded to help Evans get the fanny pack, and found it held a loaded handgun, according to the release.