ATLANTIC CITY — A Linwood man was arrested Wednesday in a burglary on Sunset Avenue.
Officers at 2:46 p.m. responded to a report of a burglary in progress from a neighbor in the 2900 block of Sunset in the city’s Ducktown neighborhood. The suspect, 41-year-old Shane Hunt, fled the residence with numerous bottles of alcohol before officers arrived, police said in a news release. Hunt fled toward the bay and tried to hide under a boat ramp. Sgt. Stephen Rando and Officer Alberto Gonzalez found Hunt and took him into custody.
Hunt was charged with burglary and theft and was released on a summons with a future court date.
