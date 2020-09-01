053120_nws_beaches

On May 30th, beach goers were out with a partly overcast and warm day in Atlantic City at the Kentucky ave. beach. Social distancing signage intstructed the public to maintain there distance.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — A boy and a girl were pulled from the ocean by lifeguards in separate incidents over the last week, adding to the over 1,000 ocean rescues the city’s Beach Patrol has seen so far this year.

At 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the city’s Beach Patrol after-hours team rescued the girl in the ocean off North Carolina Avenue after officials were called to a drowning in progress, Chief Steve Downey said.

Also, at 3 p.m. Thursday, lifeguards and Beach Patrol EMTs pulled an unresponsive/unconscious boy from the water at Michigan Avenue, he said. The boy had a pulse but was not adequately breathing.

Officials gave the boy oxygen for about five to seven minutes, and he was conscious and alert when he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Downey said.

The names of the two juveniles were not released.

Through Sunday, there have been 1,061 ocean rescues, 463 medicals and 281 lost children that have been reunited with their families on resort beaches, he said.

Lifeguards are on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and officials urged residents and visitors to only swim when lifeguards are on duty.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

