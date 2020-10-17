Atlantic City arrests yield 1,200 bags of heroin

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested Tuesday after officers seized more than 1,200 bags of heroin from their vehicle, police said Saturday.
Robert Taylor, 40, and Thomas Faulkner, 43, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute with 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone. Taylor additionally was charged with contempt of court.
Detectives conducted the stop after receiving complaints that Taylor was selling drugs in the beach block of St. James Place, police said in a news release. When Taylor and Faulkner were stopped, detectives recovered 1,201 bags of heroin.
Taylor was sent to the Atlantic County jail. Faulkner was released on a summons.
