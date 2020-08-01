PLEASANTVILLE — Nicole Miller and her girlfriend bit, punched and pulled the hair of Miller’s 11-year-old daughter Wednesday, leaving the girl with two swollen eyes, bite marks and a bald patch, according to court documents.
Miller, 32, and Heather Grosso, 36, both of Mays Landing, have been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the incident. Miller also was charged with aggravated assault.
Both women are scheduled to appear virtually for detention hearings Tuesday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John R. Rauh.
An affidavit of probable cause states that Miller and Grosso, attacked the girl while in a car before pulling over and continuing the assault on the side of the road until the girl ran to a nearby playground.
Police did not release the girl’s name, and her initials have been redacted from court documents.
About 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, city police responded to a call about a man damaging a car, according to the affidavit. However, when police arrived, a woman claiming to be the godmother of the girl said she was missing and that Miller and Grosso had assaulted the child.
The woman, whose name was not included in the report, was with her two children, who told police they saw the assault, according to the document.
Miller and Grosso were in the car with the girl and three other children ages 12, 13 and 15. They were driving home from a baby shower when the girl “made a comment that no one should talk to Heather’s daughter,” according to the affidavit.
“In response to his comment, Nicole got up and bit the victim on the right cheek and right wrist and began hitting her in the face,” according to the document.
Grosso then pulled the car over at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Delilah Road, “and both Heather and Nicole pulled the victim out of the car and both struck her with closed fists all over her body,” the document stated.
“During the course of the assault, they also pulled patches of her hair out,” the affidavit continues. “Nicole also began strangling the victim to the point where she could not breathe.”
When the girl told her mother she couldn’t breathe, “Nicole stated she did not care,” according to the document.
The girl ran away from the women to the East Leeds Avenue playground, and Miller and Grosso drove to the godmother’s city home and left after dropping off two of the children, according to the affidavit.
Miller then called 911, giving the godmother’s address, falsely identifying herself and reporting that someone was damaging her car, the affidavit shows. When police arrived, they found out about the assault and that the girl was missing, and no car was being damaged.
Police found the girl in the park, according to the document. Officers called Miller back, asking her to report to the station, and she was seen there but drove away.
The details of the two women’s arrests were not disclosed in the document.
Both were being held in Atlantic County jail.
