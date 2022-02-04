 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made after probe into December Atlantic City shooting
Arrest made after probe into December Atlantic City shooting

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a December shooting on Ohio Avenue, police announced Friday.

Jeremiah Hurt, 42, has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a victim shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.

Hurt was apprehended on a warrant for the shooting and is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and conspiracy.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue, and found a gunshot victim with wounds to their "lower extremities."

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injures.

An investigation determined Hurt to be the suspect. Hurt allegedly pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing them of cash, police say.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

