Arrest made after probe into December Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a December shooting on Ohio Avenue, police announced Friday.
Jeremiah Hurt, 42, has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a victim shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Hurt was apprehended on a warrant for the shooting and is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and conspiracy.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue, and found a gunshot victim with wounds to their "lower extremities."
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injures.
An investigation determined Hurt to be the suspect. Hurt allegedly pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing them of cash, police say.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.