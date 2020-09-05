emx_20200107_nws_dulce 10

Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, clutches a picture of her daughter during a march to Bridgeton City Hall on Jan. 6.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

BRIDGETON — Less than two weeks away from the anniversary of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez’s disappearance from City Park, officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

City police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and the FBI are still investigating her Sept. 16 disappearance, according to a Friday post on the Prosecutor’s Office’s Facebook page.

“As we approach the one year anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, we want the public to know that the investigation is active and ongoing,” according to the post.

Dulce disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother in City Park. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce a day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

There have also been several citizen-led searches, flyer campaigns and vigils for the girl.

In addition, an online petition to install cameras in the park has garnered almost 900 signatures.

The community has planned a remembrance event Sept. 13 with a motivational speaker, vigil, rock painting, snacks and flyers.

Anyone with information can contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting to TIP411 with Bridgeton in the subtext.
 
Officials said they will not ask about immigration status if an individual is a witness.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments