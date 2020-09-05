BRIDGETON — Less than two weeks away from the anniversary of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez’s disappearance from City Park, officials said the investigation is still ongoing.
City police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and the FBI are still investigating her Sept. 16 disappearance, according to a Friday post on the Prosecutor’s Office’s Facebook page.
“As we approach the one year anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, we want the public to know that the investigation is active and ongoing,” according to the post.
Dulce disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother in City Park. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.
State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce a day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.
There have also been several citizen-led searches, flyer campaigns and vigils for the girl.
In addition, an online petition to install cameras in the park has garnered almost 900 signatures.
The community has planned a remembrance event Sept. 13 with a motivational speaker, vigil, rock painting, snacks and flyers.
