ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges following a four-month investigation, authorities said.
Stephen Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City, and Ishmael Hebron, 29, of Galloway, were arrested Friday after members of the Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team and Special Investigations Section executed a residential search warrant in the 3700 block of Winchester Avenue, according to a press release.
Three handguns, several ounces of marijuana and over $110,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug activity were found during the search, police said. Two vehicles used for drug distribution were also seized.
Over the course of the investigation, led by ACPD Det. Darrin Lorady, more than five ounces of cocaine and 1,000 bags of heroin were recovered.
Robinson and Hebron were both charged with three counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count each of possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, distribution of CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia, money laundering and conspiracy.
Robinson was also charged with three counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute CDS, and one count each of certain person not to possess a weapon and maintaining a drug manufacturing facility.
Hebron was additionally charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.
Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
