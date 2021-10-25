AC Police: Galloway man found with drugs, handgun

ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway Township man faces a series of charges after city Police allegedly found him in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Florida Avenue a little after 7 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a man with a handgun.
According to police, staff at the surveillance center, a high-tech system of cameras and monitors, directed the responding officers to Dupree Frederick Jr., who was said to match the description provided by the caller.
Officers Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, Ahmed Waqar and Warren Young responded to the call. According to police, they found a loaded handgun in Frederick’s pocket. Officers allegedly found 250 bags of heroin and five grams of cocaine. He was arrested without incident.
Police did not say what kind of handgun Frederick allegedly had, but said it was found to have been reported stolen from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Frederick, 22, of Galloway, faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, two counts of illegal drug possession, possession of drugs with intent to distribute (two counts), and two counts of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Frederick was sent to Atlantic County jail.
Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411), with the instruction to begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.