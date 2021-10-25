AC Police: Galloway man found with drugs, handgun

ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway Township man faces a series of charges after city Police allegedly found him in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Florida Avenue a little after 7 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a man with a handgun.

According to police, staff at the surveillance center, a high-tech system of cameras and monitors, directed the responding officers to Dupree Frederick Jr., who was said to match the description provided by the caller.

Officers Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, Ahmed Waqar and Warren Young responded to the call. According to police, they found a loaded handgun in Frederick’s pocket. Officers allegedly found 250 bags of heroin and five grams of cocaine. He was arrested without incident.

Police did not say what kind of handgun Frederick allegedly had, but said it was found to have been reported stolen from Virginia Beach, Virginia.