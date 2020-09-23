CAMDEN — An Absecon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing large quantities of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and a firearm, officials said.
Joseph Brandenberger, 35, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Brandenberger was arrested after an investigation revealed he was using a rented storage unit to conceal a large cache of drugs and a firearm, according to the release. When a search warrant was executed June 18, 2019, investigators seized 507.6 grams of heroin, 524.3 grams of cocaine and 107.2 grams of methamphetamine, along with $1,812 in cash and drug packaging material.
Investigators also found a loaded Tech-9 9mm handgun, according to the release. Because Brandenberger is a convicted felon, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The count of possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute carries a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison, along a $5 million fine. The firearm count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Carpenito credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina, Newark Division; and inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Philadelphia Division, under the direction of Inspector in Charge Damon Wood, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea.
He also thanked special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newark Field Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson; and the Absecon Police Department, under the direction of Chief James R. Laughlin, for their assistance with the case.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Vidoni of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Steve Matteo, 29, of Egg Harbor Township shouts across the street as anti-trump protesters gather by the Inn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters Tuesday evening at the Historic Smithville Inn in Galloway Township. Also pictured, center background, is radio host Harry Hurley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Rich Kopala, of Absecon, and Deb Seides-Nelson, of Atlantic City, join other protesters outside the Smithville Inn during an appearance by Donald Trump Jr. On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Illinois resident Caroline Sarian, attending the protest while on vacation in Atlantic City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Margate resident Tony Andaloro.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Brigantine resident Ellen Corapi.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Smithville resident Rita Jones.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Tom O'Connor, 61, from Galloway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
