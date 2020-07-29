GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly attempting to burglarize several vehicles on Donegal and Irish lanes, police said.
About 2:35 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident of Donegal Lane reporting a burglary in process, according to a news release from township police.
The caller, whose name was not released by police, said he saw a man walking through the neighborhood, attempting to enter several parked vehicles, according to the release.
The caller stayed on the line with police until he lost sight of the man as he walked towards Irish Lane, police said.
Patrol units located the 32-year-old Eric Boukhediche on Irish Lane, police said. He matched the description of the suspect given to police by the 911 caller.
Boukhediche was walking away from the original scene when he was stopped by K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and his partner K-9 Colt, police said. Boukhediche was arrested without incident.
An investigation by police found that Boukhediche had attempted to burglarize “numerous” vehicles on both lanes during the early morning hours, according to the release.
Boukhediche was charged with burglary, criminal attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail pending a future court date.
GALLERY: Stockton University prepares Galloway campus for fall 2020 reopening
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Nicole Ciccone staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Nicole Ciccone staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius puts up posters reminding students and staff to practice social distancing Tuesday.
Chairs that cannot be spaced 6 feet apart are covered in tape to restrict access.
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Stockton University staff load up hand sanitizer dispensers Tuesday at the Galloway Township campus. The university has more than 400 new hand sanitizing stations, bringing the total to 600, and more than 50,000 canisters of sanitizing wipes for classrooms and other common areas.
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius, left, and Nicole Ciccone put up social distancing posters Tuesday around Stockton’s Galloway Township campus.
‘Essentially, we want everybody safe, but at the same time, we want the students to have a college experience.’
CYNTHIA GOVE, Stockton University’s project manager of facilities and operations
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19
