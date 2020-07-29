Galloway Township Police Department
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly attempting to burglarize several vehicles on Donegal and Irish lanes, police said.

About 2:35 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident of Donegal Lane reporting a burglary in process, according to a news release from township police.

The caller, whose name was not released by police, said he saw a man walking through the neighborhood, attempting to enter several parked vehicles, according to the release.

The caller stayed on the line with police until he lost sight of the man as he walked towards Irish Lane, police said.

Patrol units located the 32-year-old Eric Boukhediche on Irish Lane, police said. He matched the description of the suspect given to police by the 911 caller.

Boukhediche was walking away from the original scene when he was stopped by K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and his partner K-9 Colt, police said. Boukhediche was arrested without incident.

An investigation by police found that Boukhediche had attempted to burglarize “numerous” vehicles on both lanes during the early morning hours, according to the release.

Boukhediche was charged with burglary, criminal attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail pending a future court date.

