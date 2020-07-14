MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old woman died Monday night after a car struck her while she was walking in the Rio Grande section of the township.
About 9:06 p.m., township police responded to State Highway 47 near Sixth Street for a report of a pedestrian car accident, according to a news release from police.
Diana Clugh-Roy, of Rio Grande, was walking south across the highway from the Rio Grande Plaza in the area of the Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, police said.
One car swerved to miss Clugh-Roy, but the car behind it, driven by Eugene Haviland, 63, of Wildwood, was unable to avoid hitting her, police said.
Township EMS took Clugh-Roy to Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased, according to the release.
The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation, police said.
No charges have been filed and the investigation into the crash is ongoing by the township police’s Crash Investigation Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Rio Grande Fire Department, Cape May Court House Fire Department, Cape May County Fire Police and AtlantiCare medics also responded.
