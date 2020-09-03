WILDWOOD CREST — A 62-year-old Middlesex County man was arrested last week after allegedly exposing himself to multiple women on the beach.
About 9:40 a.m. Aug. 27, borough police responded to the beach off Atlanta Avenue for a report of lewdness, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
During their investigation, police learned that Scott Macauley, of Metuchen, has exposed his genitals to multiple women on the beach, according to the post.
Macauley was arrested and taken to the police department, according to the post.
He was charged with lewdness and released on a summons with a pending court date, police said.
