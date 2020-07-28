Mullica Township Police
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in the Sweetwater section of the township.

About 4:31 p.m., township police responded to the 5000 block of Pleasant Mills Road for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

There, officers found 60-year-old Frederick C. Schumacher, of Palmyra, police said. He had sustained serious injuries.

Officers, along with bystanders, tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Schumacher was riding his 2007 Victory motorcycle, traveling west on Pleasant Mills Road, police said. He lost control and ran off the roadway, striking multiple objects.

The Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Company also responded, and police thanked them for their help with traffic control.

