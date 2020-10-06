4 men charged with attempted murder in shooting of Camden officers' home

Authorities on Monday also decried a recent spike in gun violence in Camden, including the death of a 74-year-old grandmother who was shot multiple times Sunday morning. The victim, Sheila Baskin, of Camden, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Mulford Street about 10 a.m. when she was hit, authorities said. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Wysocki said Baskin didn't appear to be the intended target, but he declined to elaborate. He said he met Sunday with Baskin's daughter.

"It rips my heart out what happened," the chief said. "I'm beyond disturbed for this senseless tragic death."

He noted the surge of violence in the city, with 12 homicides in the past six weeks. "The gun violence is at record levels that I have not seen since 2012," he said.

Hours after the shooting of Baskin, police were called Sunday afternoon to 30th and Stevens streets for a fight and found 32-year-old Tyree Gacutan, of Camden, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Omar Brown, 33, of Camden, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Gacutan's stabbing death, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.