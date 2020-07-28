MAYS LANDING — Four men charged in connection to a robbery and stabbings on the Tropicana Atlantic City casino floor last week are scheduled to appear for detention hearings Tuesday morning.
Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York; Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York are scheduled to appear virtually before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Judge Donna M. Taylor.
At 2:57 a.m. July 20, State Police responded to the casino for a report of an altercation, as they have jurisdiction over casino floors.
Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.
McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.
