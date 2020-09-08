Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — Four city men were arrested Saturday during an investigation into drug activity near Elmer Street, police said.

Officers on patrol saw “numerous” transactions with controlled dangerous substances, or CDS, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The department had received complaints of drug activity in the area.

Those arrested include:

Tybreem D. McNair, 29, of 76 S. East Avenue, was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute — crack cocaine and possession of CDS — crack cocaine.

Alejandro Rivera, 43, of 310 E. Commerce Street, was charged with possession of CDS — crack cocaine and loitering for purpose to purchase CDS.

Edison J. Jenkins, 42, of 14 Spruce Street, was charged with possession of CDS — crack cocaine, possession of CDS — marijuana and contempt.

Victor J. Rodriguez, 41, also of 310 E. Commerce Street, was charged with possession of CDS — crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering for purpose to purchase CDS.

All four men were released on their own recognizance.

