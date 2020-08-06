ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were arrested Monday night after police found more than 300 bags of heroin and 14 grams of cocaine in a stolen car during a traffic stop.
At 7:44 p.m., Officers Justin Peyton and Aaron Jones responded to the first block of South Georgia Avenue after a 911 caller reported they saw a person in a vehicle point a handgun, according to a news release from city police. The caller gave a description of the car and the people inside it.
Peyton and Jones found the car and conducted a traffic stop, police said. They found out that the car had been reported stolen.
Inside the car, police found 370 bags of heroin, more than 14 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia used in the distribution and possession of narcotics, police said.
All four people in the car: Alisha Gelsleichter, Dana Nelson, Leonard Oglesby and William Ortiz were arrested.
Gelsleichter, 26, of Ventnor, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and single counts of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Gelsleichter was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Nelson, 33, of Camden, was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and single counts of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ortiz, 38, of Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and single counts of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oglesby, 31, of Pleasantville, was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and single counts of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nelson, Ortiz and Ogelsby were released on a summons with a future court date.
