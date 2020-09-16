MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to get into several homes in the Burleigh section of the township.
Between noon and about 8 p.m., police received several calls for service, reporting a suspicious individual, according to a news release from township police. The man was seen walking through yards and attempting to gain entry into several residences on Joffre, Central and Wildwood avenues, and Cedar Meadow Drive.
William Atkinson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Police are still investigating and additional charges may be pending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.