Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

ATLANTIC CITY — Four men were arrested early Monday after three were stabbed on the casino floor of Tropicana Atlantic City.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to casino officials for comment. 

At 2:57 a.m., State Police responded to the casino floor for a report of an altercation, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Authorities did not release all of the names of the three men who were stabbed but said they were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

One of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and is in serious condition, Goez said.

Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York; Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York, were arrested, Goez said.

Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.

McNeil, who was one of the men stabbed but was later released from the hospital, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.

Laney and Walker were both charged with robbery.

All four were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments