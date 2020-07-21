ATLANTIC CITY — Four men were arrested early Monday after three were stabbed on the casino floor of Tropicana Atlantic City.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to casino officials for comment.
At 2:57 a.m., State Police responded to the casino floor for a report of an altercation, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
Authorities did not release all of the names of the three men who were stabbed but said they were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
One of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and is in serious condition, Goez said.
Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York; Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York, were arrested, Goez said.
Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.
McNeil, who was one of the men stabbed but was later released from the hospital, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.
Laney and Walker were both charged with robbery.
All four were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
