NORTH WILDWOOD — A Monmouth County man and two Cape May County teenagers were charged early Thursday after they allegedly threatened a man with a baseball bat and robbed him.
At 3:37 a.m., Sgt. Justin Robinson was patrolling in the 400 block of East 24th Avenue when he heard someone yelling for help, police said in a news release.
Police did not identify the man, who told Robinson three men threatened him with a bat and took his money.
Officers searched the area, and minutes later, Officer Jerald Garriott found three suspects in the 400 block of East Poplar Avenue in Wildwood, according to the release. Officer Amanda Hegarty found the bat that was allegedly used in the robbery.
BRIDGETON — Two more inmates at a South Jersey prison have died from COVID-19 as cases at fa…
Jonathan Santiago, 18, of Freehold, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police did not release the names of the two juveniles, a 17-year-old from the Villas section of Lower Township and another 17-year-old from Wildwood, who were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Santiago was taken to the Cape May County jail, while the two teens were taken to a juvenile detention facility.
Irish Fest
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fest
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish fall (1).JPG
Irish fall (2).JPG
Irish fall (3).JPG
Irish fall (4).JPG
Irish fall (5).JPG
Irish fall (6).JPG
Irish fall (7).JPG
Irish fall (8).JPG
Irish fall (9).JPG
Irish fall (10).JPG
Irish fall (11).JPG
Irish fall (12).JPG
Irish fall (13).JPG
Irish fall (14).JPG
Irish fall (15).JPG
Irish fall (16).JPG
Irish fall (17).JPG
Irish fall (18).JPG
Irish fall (19).JPG
Irish fall (20).JPG
Irish fall (21).JPG
Irish fall (22).JPG
Irish fall (23).JPG
Irish fall (24).JPG
Irish fall (25).JPG
Irish festival
092417_gal_irishfest 11
092417_gal_irishfest 13
092417_gal_irishfest 14
092417_gal_irishfest 12
092417_gal_irishfestival 10
092417_gal_irishfest 10
092417_gal_irish festival 11
Irish Festival
North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival Maura McKinney Mastro
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.