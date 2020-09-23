Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men were arrested Tuesday night after police found cocaine and heroin, among other drugs and paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

At 10:50 p.m., Officers Christian Ivanov and Kevin Perez stopped a car at Georgia and Pacific avenues for traffic infractions, according to a news release from city police.

The driver, Alon Rolls, 34, of Ocean City, had a suspended driver’s license and was not aware of who owned the vehicle, police said. As they were speaking, Ivanov saw cocaine inside the car.

Rolls, along with his passengers, Markees Pruitt, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, and Jaime Cambrelen, 31, of Atco, Camden County, were removed from the vehicle, according to the release.

Officers recovered the cocaine and found a loaded handgun, more cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and ecstasy pills, paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics and additional ammunition, police said. All three were arrested.

Rolls was found in possession of cocaine and Pruitt was found in possession of heroin and marijuana, police said. Pruitt and Cambrelen also had active warrants for their arrest.

Officers recovered 165 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of unpackaged heroin, 21 bags of heroin, 30 grams of oxycodone pills, 45 grams of ecstasy pills and 5.5 grams of marijuana, according to the release.

Rolls, Pruit and Cambrelen were all charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS ,offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, four counts each of possession of a CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Rolls also received several traffic summons, while Pruitt and Cambrelen were also charged with contempt of court. Pruit was also charged with a fifth possession count.

They were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

