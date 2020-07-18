TRENTON — The state Department of Corrections on Friday announced the graduation of 132 correctional police officers, including 23 from South Jersey.
There were five graduates from Atlantic County, one from Cape May County and 17 from Cumberland County, according to a news release from the DOC.
The graduates recently completed the State Basic Course for Correctional Police Officers at the Correctional Staff Training Academy at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, Monmouth County, according to the release.
“I am extremely proud to welcome Class 248 to the New Jersey Department of Corrections and commend their unwavering commitment to the Garden State and its citizens,” said DOC Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “I am confident that these officers will carry out their responsibilities with honor and integrity while exemplifying high standards of professionalism.”
State correctional police officers are required to complete a 14-week residential training course at the DOC Training Academy, officials said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Class 248 ended up completing a total of 26 weeks of training.
The trainees completed nine weeks of residential training before the pandemic forced the academy to close, according to the release, and the trainees then completed 12 weeks of virtual training.
Once the academy was approved to reopen, they returned and completed three weeks of residential training, followed by two weeks of agency training at their assigned correctional facilities, according to the release.
A total of 849 correctional police officers have graduated since Governor Phil Murphy took office in January 2018, officials said.
GALLERY: A tour of the new Cape May County Jail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Nolan (center) speaking from inside a storage room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Individuals who turn themselves in or are transported to facility come to this loading dock first.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Prison handbook to be issued to a new inmate.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
The Cape May County Jail now holds two prisoners for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, under a program recently extended for 10 years that allows county law enforcement to act as ICE agents.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
Capt. Charles Magill stands inside a medium security cell at the new Cape May County Correctional Facility. The jail has five housing units that each can hold a maximum of 64 inmates.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Officer Patrick Netherby, and Captain Charles Magill.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Captain Charles Magill, and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby and Sheriff Nolan inside the laundry room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A dormitory from the women’s unit.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Medium security cell #2.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Medium security cells.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan stands inside of a padded solitary holding cell.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. The visitor's entrance.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Fresh paint blocks off an area of the floor, designating it as an area that prisoners be made aware of as a boundry.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby descends the stairs from the mezzanine level in the minimum security area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security cells.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Nolan (center) speaking from inside a storage room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Warden Donald Lombardo and Sheriff Bob Nolan
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit - a handbook issued to all occupants of the prison.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside a secured shower area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A cell in the medical wing.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill inside a medium security cell.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill stands by a bank of phones on a wall in the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the facility's laundry room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Warden Donald Lombardo and Sheriff Bob Nolan
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. The kitchen.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
Officer Patrick Netherby, Sheriff Robert Nolan and Capt. Charles Magill stand in the facility’s laundry room.
Digital phones at the Cape May County Correctional Facility allow visitors to see and speak to inmates. People also can call inmates from outside the jail for $10.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A dentist office in the medical wing.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the holding area.
The new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Denis Brown of the Freeholders office speaks with Sheriff Nolan.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan standing by a bank of digital phones used by the inmates inside their common area.
A medium security housing unit has doors on the cells but inmates will be able to use the common area for most of the day.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside a secured shower area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside a storage room.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
