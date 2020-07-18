Corrections

Correctional police officer recruits conduct drills Thursday at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing. Fifteen recruits are participating in the Basic Course for County Corrections Officers, which includes physical training, military drills and firearms instruction as well as self-defense and emergency response.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

TRENTON — The state Department of Corrections on Friday announced the graduation of 132 correctional police officers, including 23 from South Jersey.

There were five graduates from Atlantic County, one from Cape May County and 17 from Cumberland County, according to a news release from the DOC.

The graduates recently completed the State Basic Course for Correctional Police Officers at the Correctional Staff Training Academy at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, Monmouth County, according to the release.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Class 248 to the New Jersey Department of Corrections and commend their unwavering commitment to the Garden State and its citizens,” said DOC Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “I am confident that these officers will carry out their responsibilities with honor and integrity while exemplifying high standards of professionalism.”

State correctional police officers are required to complete a 14-week residential training course at the DOC Training Academy, officials said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Class 248 ended up completing a total of 26 weeks of training.

The trainees completed nine weeks of residential training before the pandemic forced the academy to close, according to the release, and the trainees then completed 12 weeks of virtual training.

Once the academy was approved to reopen, they returned and completed three weeks of residential training, followed by two weeks of agency training at their assigned correctional facilities, according to the release.

A total of 849 correctional police officers have graduated since Governor Phil Murphy took office in January 2018, officials said.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Corrections, visit http://www.state.nj.us/corrections.

GALLERY: A tour of the new Cape May County Jail

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments