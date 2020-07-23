Lower Township police car
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two women were killed Wednesday afternoon after a head-on car crash on Ocean Drive, police said.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

A 35-year-old woman was driving north on Ocean Drive when she veered over the double yellow line and “slammed head-on” into a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman in the southbound lane, according to the release.

Police did not release the names of either woman.

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other woman was unconscious and trapped inside her vehicle, police said, but she was extricated by members of the Erma Volunteer Fire Company.

After she was out of the vehicle, AtlantiCare paramedics and members of the township Rescue Squad tried to save her life, but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Police said it is unclear why the woman veered into oncoming traffic.

Township police and members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

