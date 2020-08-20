WILDWOOD — Two city restaurants were cited this month after officials say they violated Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandates.

The Shamrock Café, 3700 Pacific Ave., and Cattle 'n Clover, 3817 Pacific Ave., violated Murphy’s orders, according to a news release from city police. The owners were charged with three separate counts and four counts, respectively, of violating the directives.

Officials from the city police’s Detective and Uniform Patrol divisions, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control Enforcement Unit conducted “multiple covert investigations” about social distancing.

Murphy signed an executive order last month mandating individuals to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces when it is not practicable to socially distance.

Officials launched the initiative after complaints from residents about the businesses “flagrantly violating the governor’s directives/orders,” according to the release.

The state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control Enforcement Unit will also be issuing administrative penalties to the retail alcoholic beverage licenses premises determined to be in violation, according to the release.

The charges were issued on a summons pending court.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.

