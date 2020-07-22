Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two Philadelphia men were charged Tuesday after allegedly speeding away from a traffic stop and crashing into another car, leaving a 65-year-old injured.

Patrolman Michael Cummings was conducting a traffic stop on a green Toyota minivan near South White Horse Pike and Seventh Street when the vehicle drove off erratically, headed toward Hammonton, police said in a news release.

Authorities determined the van was stolen from Philadelphia, police said.

The driver of the van, 19-year-old Antonio Villalongo, allegedly caused a head-on crash with another vehicle at Pleasant Mills Road and Route 30 in Hammonton, according to the release.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old Hammonton man, suffered moderate injuries, police said.

Two men and one girl got out of the van and ran from the area, police said. But, after a joint effort by Hammonton and Mullica police officers, all were arrested within 40 minutes.

Villalongo was charged with second-degree eluding resulting in an accident with injuries, third-degree assault by auto and fourth-degree receiving stolen property. He was also issued motor vehicles summonses.

Passenger Kenneth E. Day Jr., 18, was charged with fourth-degree eluding police by flight.

Both were released on summonses pending court.

Charges are pending on a juvenile girl passenger, police said.

GALLERY: Look back at local police and fire departments

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments