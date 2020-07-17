Police car
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia men were arrested Thursday after allegedly smoking marijuana on the Boardwalk and resisting arrest.

At 12:34 p.m., Officers Diamond Fuentes and Sangenys Estrella-Garcia were patrolling on the Boardwalk when they saw Christian Jones and Eli Reynolds sitting on a bench smoking marijuana near North Carolina Avenue, according to a news release from city police.

As the officers spoke to the pair, the men became irate, police said.

Reynolds stood up and tried to walk away, and, after he was told he was under arrest, Reynolds pulled away from Fuentes, resisting, according to the release. After a brief struggle, he was placed in custody.

During Reynolds’ arrest, Jones ran, but was quickly arrested by Officers Mailon Demby and Rick Lasco as he entered a nearby parking garage, police said.

Police found out that Jones, who initially provided officers with a false name, had a warrant for his arrest out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Both men had a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Jones, 26, was charged with fugitive of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Reynolds, 28, was charged with possession of a CDS, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

