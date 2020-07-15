WILDWOOD — Two Philadelphia men were arrested on weapons charges after allegedly leaving a loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine on Tuesday in a city hotel room.
Officers from the department’s Uniform Patrol Division responded to a local motel/hotel complex for a report of an unattended firearm, according to a news release from city police. The gun was reportedly left inside one of the units after a standard check-out.
Police did not reveal the name of the hotel.
The gun was a loaded Glock Model 19 9-mm handgun with an illegal large capacity magazine, police said, and was stolen from Philadelphia.
Samuel J. Rivera, 22, and Joshue Centeno-Silva, 25, were detained in connection to the incident during the follow-up investigation by the department’s Detective Division and Uniform Patrol Division, according to the release.
Both are charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine, third-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree conspiracy to possess a firearm.
Rivera and Centeno-Silva were remanded to the Cape May County jail.
