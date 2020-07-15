WILDWOOD — Two Philadelphia men were arrested on weapons charges after allegedly leaving a loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine in a city hotel room Tuesday.

Officers responded to a local motel/hotel complex for a report of an unattended firearm, police said in a news release. The gun was reportedly left inside one of the units after a standard checkout.

Police did not name the hotel.

The gun was a loaded Glock 19 9-mm handgun with an illegal large-capacity magazine stolen from Philadelphia, police said.

Samuel J. Rivera, 22, and Joshue Centeno-Silva, 25, were detained during a follow-up investigation into the incident, police said.

Both were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity magazine, third-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Rivera and Centeno-Silva were taken to the Cape May County jail.

