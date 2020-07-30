PLEASANTVILLE — Two Mays Landing women were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old girl, leaving her with injuries to her head, face and body.
At 12:41 a.m., city police responded to Atlantic Avenue for a report of criminal mischief, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a news release. There, multiple people told officers an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted by two women and the girl had run away.
Officers found the girl, whom police did not identify, and she had multiple injuries to her head and face as well as other injuries to her body, according to the release.
Burlington County man charged after allegedly speeding away from traffic stop in Atlantic City with heroin, cocaine
ATLANTIC CITY — A Burlington County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly dri…
Investigators identified as suspects Nicole Miller, 32, and Heather Grosso, 36, police said.
Both were charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of the child, and Miller was additionally charged with aggravated assault.
The two women were taken to the Atlantic County jail pending detention hearings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.