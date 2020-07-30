Pleasantville Police car
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE — Two Mays Landing women were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old girl, leaving her with injuries to her head, face and body.

At 12:41 a.m., city police responded to Atlantic Avenue for a report of criminal mischief, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a news release. There, multiple people told officers an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted by two women and the girl had run away.

Officers found the girl, whom police did not identify, and she had multiple injuries to her head and face as well as other injuries to her body, according to the release.

Investigators identified as suspects Nicole Miller, 32, and Heather Grosso, 36, police said.

Both were charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of the child, and Miller was additionally charged with aggravated assault.

The two women were taken to the Atlantic County jail pending detention hearings.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments