BRIDGETON — Two city men were jailed Wednesday afternoon after police found a loaded handgun, hollow-point ammunition and marijuana during a traffic stop.

At 3:56 p.m., an officer stopped a 2011 gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot of Sal's Market on Pamphylia Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun with one round of hollow-point ammunition in the chamber, 33 hollow-point rounds in an extended magazine under the passenger seat and a quantity of marijuana in the center console, police said.

Terry R. Stocks, 24, of the first block of Dare Avenue, and Kwashawn A. Torres, 21, of the first block of South Avenue, were both charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of ammunition magazine, illegal possession of hollow-point bullets, illegal transportation of a firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance — marijuana.

They were remanded to Cumberland County jail.

