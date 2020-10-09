2 Atlantic City teens charged after allegedly assaulting girl, taking her cellphone

ATLANTIC CITY — Two 15-year-olds were arrested Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting and robbing a cellphone from a teenage girl.

At 7:20 p.m., Officers Malik Tolbert and Shawn Dansby responded to the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. There, officers found a mother and her teenage daughter, who said that as they were walking, the girl was assaulted and her cellphone was taken by two boys.

Police did not release the name of the girl but said she received medical treatment at the scene.

Personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center checked cameras in the area and found two suspects before and after the robbery, police said. Officers went to a home in the Disston Apartments and found two 15-year-olds who were involved.

Police did not release the names of the two boys but said one had the stolen cellphone and both were arrested.

Both were charged with robbery, simple assault and conspiracy and were sent to the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.