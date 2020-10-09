2 arrested, handguns, marijuana and heroin recovered during traffic stops early Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — After two separate traffic stops early Wednesday, police arrested a city man and a Camden County man, and recovered heroin, marijuana and two loaded handguns, officials said.

At 12:37 a.m., Officers Wahab Malik and Enrique Badillo stopped a car at Indiana and Pacific avenues, according to a news release from city police. The driver, Shamar Scott, 25, of Blackwood, ran from the car.

Officers chased him to the first block of North Indiana Avenue, where Scott tried to hide, police said. He was arrested without further incident.

Police found a loaded handgun in the driver side door and 500 bags of heroin, police said.

Then, at 1:37 a.m., Officer Jonathan Figueroa stopped a car at Marshall Avenue and Wine Street after seeing the driver, whom Figueroa had recently stopped and did not have a driver’s license, according to the release. While Figueroa spoke to the people in the car, he could smell marijuana.

Police found a bag that held a mason jar with marijuana and a loaded handgun, police said. The bag belonged to the vehicle’s passenger, 20-year-old city resident Roni Cruz, who was arrested, while the driver was released with a motor vehicle summons.