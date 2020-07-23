Atlantic County Superior Court, Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — An 18-year-old from Egg Harbor City charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Ventnor man has been waived up from juvenile court, officials said Thursday.

Angelo Delgado, who was 16 at the time of the Nov. 15 fatal shooting of Sunil Edla, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, robbery and carjacking, as well as second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to a news release from Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Delgado has been detained on the charges, and is housed at the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City, according to the release.

At 8:04 p.m. Nov. 15, 2018, Ventnor City police got a 911 call about a “man down” in the area of 8 N. Nashville Avenue, according to the release. Police found the 61-year-old Edla on the sidewalk in front of 6 N. Nashville Avenue with suspected gunshot wounds and no obvious signs of life.

Edla lived in an apartment on the avenue and his car, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was missing, officials said. It was later found by Atlantic City police officers in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue in the resort.

The county Prosecutor’s Office, as well as police from Ventnor and Atlantic City, investigated and arrested Delgado on Nov. 16, 2018, officials said. The Atlantic City SWAT team arrested him without incident at approximately 10:18 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue.

An autopsy was performed the same day as the arrest by Dr. Peter Mazari of the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represents the state in the case.

