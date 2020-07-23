MAYS LANDING — An 18-year-old from Egg Harbor City charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Ventnor man has been waived up from juvenile court, officials said Thursday.
Angelo Delgado, who was 16 at the time of the Nov. 15 fatal shooting of Sunil Edla, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, robbery and carjacking, as well as second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to a news release from Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Delgado has been detained on the charges, and is housed at the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City, according to the release.
At 8:04 p.m. Nov. 15, 2018, Ventnor City police got a 911 call about a “man down” in the area of 8 N. Nashville Avenue, according to the release. Police found the 61-year-old Edla on the sidewalk in front of 6 N. Nashville Avenue with suspected gunshot wounds and no obvious signs of life.
Edla lived in an apartment on the avenue and his car, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was missing, officials said. It was later found by Atlantic City police officers in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue in the resort.
The county Prosecutor’s Office, as well as police from Ventnor and Atlantic City, investigated and arrested Delgado on Nov. 16, 2018, officials said. The Atlantic City SWAT team arrested him without incident at approximately 10:18 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue.
An autopsy was performed the same day as the arrest by Dr. Peter Mazari of the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.
Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represents the state in the case.
NITE OUT
Anthony Glaze Jr., 5, of Pleasantville high-fives Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle during National Night Out block party at New Hope Commons Park in Pleasantville, NJ., Tuesday August 4 2015 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
LNS Natl Night Out (34)
Antonio Tartaglia and Amber Cook try to enlist new members to the Somers Point Sharks during National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (35)
William Morrow Beach is the place to be for National Night Out in Somers Point with friends Ariel Sear, Tessa Hinstead, Emilia and Michael Francesca, Nolan Rosetti, Danny and Jamison Foreman, Sebastian Hoban and Timmy Breslin.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (32)
Somers Point National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (24)
Linwood National Night Out at All Wars Memorial Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (25)
Very colorful high-fives from the crew at Blown Away Salon in Linwood at National Night Out in Linwood.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (26)
Avery Dente, 10, of Linwood, tests her strength at the Marines fitness challenge during Linwood’s National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (27)
Linwood National Night Out at All Wars Memorial Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (31)
Girlfriends visiting from out of town are, from left, Molly Jackson, Alrena Krapf and Linda Grady at Somers Point National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (23)
Lily Studer, Anna Lisa, Alexa Levy and Devin Bean, all 11, are having fun at Linwood National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (29)
Linwood National Night Out at All Wars Memorial Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (28)
Maisie Almanza, 2, is so strong thanks to a little help from dad, Elliot Almaza at Linwood National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (20)
Bits and Ed Sindoni brought their grandkids 3-year-old Lily and 18-month-old Tom Sindoni to Linwood National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (8)
Northfield National Night Out at Birch Grove Park in Northfield
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (6)
National Night Out at Birch Grove Park in Northfield
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (2)
Clayton Smith and little brother Bennett, of Northfield, have fun at National Night Out at Birch Grove Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (19)
Ron Ralston loves his classic Indian motorcycle, part of the antique car show at Linwood National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (9)
Harry Hurley gives out soft pretzels at Northfield National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (10)
Northfield National Night Out at Birch Grove Park
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (16)
Christopher Vandenberg, 2, of Northfield, rides on a stretcher at National Night Out at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (14)
Llama and her handler keep an eye on everyone at Birch Grove Park at National Night Out.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (12)
Leslie D’Abundo, Vielama May and Sue Begley of AMI had lots of giveaways at Northfield National Night Out at Birch Grove Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (3)
Sophia Nunez, 10, and little sister Massiel, 5, enjoy some of the tastes at Northfield National Night Out at Birch Grove Park.
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
LNS Natl Night Out (13)
Northfield National Night Out at Birch Grove Park
Suzanne Marino / For The Press
SIC Night Out 080619 (20)
Hundreds turned out for National Night Out at Excursion Park in Sea Isle City.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
SIC Night Out 080619 (4)
Hundreds turned out for National Night Out at Excursion Park Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, for National Night Out, presented by the Sea Isle City Police and local merchants. Families enjoyed games, free food and a chance to meet municipal and county first responders and check out some of the gear they use every day.
SIC Night Out 080619 (13)
Hundreds turned out for National Night Out at Excursion Park Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, for National Night Out, presented by the Sea Isle City Police and local merchants. Families enjoyed games, free food and a chance to meet municipal and county first responders and check out some of the gear they use every day.
SIC Night Out 080619 (18)
Hundreds turned out for National Night Out at Excursion Park Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, for National Night Out, presented by the Sea Isle City Police and local merchants. Families enjoyed games, free food and a chance to meet municipal and county first responders and check out some of the gear they use every day.
SIC Night Out 080619 (30)
Hundreds turned out for National Night Out at Excursion Park Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, for National Night Out, presented by the Sea Isle City Police and local merchants. Families enjoyed games, free food and a chance to meet municipal and county first responders and check out some of the gear they use every day.
Middle Township's Night Out
A youth dance team entertains Tuesday at Middle Township’s National Night Out community policing event at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex. See meteorologist Joe Martucci’s video from Middle’s National Night Out at
. PressofAC.com
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Expert Dance Training Novice Thru Professional team perform during Galloway's National Night Out Tuesday Aug 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
National Night Out
Jason Taylor, 8, of Hamilton Township, rides a pony Tuesday during Galloway Township’s National Night Out at the municipal complex.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
CW7A4656.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4657.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4652.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4654.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4655.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4602.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4603.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4605.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4610.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4611.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4612.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4613.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4614.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4616.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4617.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4618.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4619.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4620.JPG
Police officers man the grill Tuesday during Atlantic City’s National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium. (August 6, 2019)
Amanda Auble / Staff Writer
CW7A4621.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4622.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4624.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
CW7A4626.JPG
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 6, 2019 (Amanda Auble / Staff Writer)
Atlantic City National Night Out
Attendees filled the stands of Pop Lloyd Stadium to watch K9 demonstrations on the baseball field as part of Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic County Police Officer Sterling Wheaten demonstrates how K9 patron dog, Hagan, follows his movements on the job. The demonstration on Pop Lloyd Stadium's field was part of Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten demonstrates how K-9 patrol dog Hagan follows his movements on the job at the Pop LLoyd Stadium in Atlantic City. The demonstration on Pop Lloyd Stadium’s field was part of Atlantic City’s celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City police officers Michael Kedziora, left, and Maria Borsani hand out t-shirts as people entered Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
A state police helicopter hovered overhead of Pop Lloyd Stadium during Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Children lined up to take their turn in multiple inflatable jungle gyms and bounce castles on Pop Lloyd Stadium field for Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City police officers Michael Kedziora, left, and Maria Borsani hand out t-shirts as people entered Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Plastic firemen helmets and shoes pile in the grass outside of multiple inflatable jungle gyms and bounce castles on Pop Lloyd Stadium field for Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic County Police Officer Sterling Wheaten demonstrates how K9 patron dog, Hagan, follows his movements on the job. The demonstration on Pop Lloyd Stadium's field was part of Atlantic City's celebration of National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Grills were packed with hotdogs, hamburgers, and more to feed the participants of National Night Out in Atlantic City, held at Pop Lloyd Stadium. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner holds up the Atlantic City National Night Out t-shirt at Pop Lloyd Stadium. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Children lined up to touch different aquatic animals at the Atlantic City Aquarium truck on the Pop Lloyd Stadium field in Atlantic City for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Atlantic City National Night Out
Sahday Richardson, 9, sprays a fire hose with the help of Atlantic City Fire Department at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph
Pleasantville National Night Out
Tyana Fleming, 6, center, poses Tuesday with her sisters,
Janiya, 10, and Amya, 3, along with father, Tyrone Fleming, and Pleasantville Chaplain Richard Younger after winning a new Huffy bike during a raffle at Pleasantville’s National Night Out.
LAUREN CARROLL / Staff Writer
Pleasantville National Night Out
"Who wants to dunk the chief?" Pleasantville Chief Sean Riggin continues the tradition of being the first in the dunk tank at National Night Out
Pleasantville National Night Out
Kids play basketball in the Pleasantville National Night Out basketball tournament, run by local sport motorcycle clubs.
Pleasantville National Night Out
Kids participate in the hula hoop competition, run by the sport motorcycle riding club, Fully Charged, at National Night Out
Pleasantville National Night Out
Jameca Kidd and Tanisha Truitt, members of the Fully Charged sport motorcycle club, run the hula hoop contest.
Pleasantville National Night Out
Kids lined up to dunk Chief Sean Riggin at Pleasantville's National Night Out
Pleasantville National Night Out
AARP volunteers Audrey Robinson, Maxine Christmas, Irma Curry and Sandy Thompson hand out hot dogs and hamburgers at the concession stand at Pleasantville's National Night Out
Galloway NNO
Owen Doyle, 11, of Galloway Township, climbs through the end of one of several floats during the Galloway Township National Night Out display at the Municipal Complex. Several thousand people came out to see information booths, check out the public safety vehicles and enjoy some food.
R.J. Liberatore Jr. / Staff Writer
Galloway NNO
Owen Doyle, 11, of Galloway Township, climbs through the end of one of several floats during the Galloway Township National Night Out display at the Municipal Complex Aug. 1. Several thousand people came out to see information booths, check out the public safety vehicles and enjoy some food.
R.J. Liberatore Jr. / Staff Writer
EHT NNO
Mia Cruz, 12, left, and Natalie Cruz, 14, hand out balloons at Egg Harbor Township’s National Night Out.
Laura Stetser / Staff Writer
Night Out hamilton 1
Hamilton Township Mayor John Kurtz presents a proclamation to Hamilton Mall Marketing Manager Crystal Rodriguez in appreciation of the mall's hosting of the National Night Out event.
Charlie Pritchard / For The Press
northfield NNO
National Night Out included Zumba with members of the Northfield Police Department in front of the lake at Birch Grove Park.
Suzanne Marino / Staff Writer
Mainland National Night Out (6).JPG
Mainland National Night Out (7).JPG
Mainland National Night Out (10).JPG
Mainland National Night Out (13).JPG
Mainland National Night Out (16).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (43).JPG
Joe Martin, left, and Chris Weller, both of E find a shady spot to take a rest.
EHT National Night Out 2017 (42).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (40).JPG
The Paras family gets goofy at a photo booth. From left is grandmother Gemma Paras, father Chris, wife Imee, daughter Brynn, 2, and son Topper, 5, all of Egg Harbor Township
EHT National Night Out 2017 (38).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (39).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (41).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (34).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (35).JPG
Erica Muniir of Egg Harbor Township plays the games with her daughters Laila, 6, and Alanna, 3.
EHT National Night Out 2017 (37).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (33).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (36).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (30).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (31).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (27).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (32).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (28).JPG
Addison Foster, 2, and her brother Steven, 6, arrive for a fun night in the park.
EHT National Night Out 2017 (29).JPG
Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel meets a family at last year’s Egg Harbor Township’s National Night Out.
Press archives////////
EHT National Night Out 2017 (26).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (19).JPG
EHT National Night Out 2017 (22).JPG
National Night Out Wildwood
Wildwood fireman Brendan Phillips teaches Keira Kelle 9 of Phila. Pa. how to use a fire hose. National Night Out held at Fox Park in Wildwood, Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
National Night Out Wildwood
Wildwood police Officer Matt Donnelly takes a splash in a dunk tank during his community’s National Night Out.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
080818_nws_vinelandnno 14
National Night Out was held on the grounds of Vineland High School on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
080818_nws_vinelandnno 13
National Night Out was held on the grounds of Vineland High School on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
080818_nws_vinelandnno 12
National Night Out was held on the grounds of Vineland High School on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ventnor K-9 Night Out
Officer Marc Franco Jr. shows the crowd a K-9 demonstration at the Ventnor Police Departments National Night Out August 7.
AMANDA AUBLE
Staff Writer
Northfield Night Out
Sydney Pitman, 2, of Northfield tries her hand at firefighting at Northfields National Night Out at Birch Grove Park.
SUSANNE MARINO
Staff Writer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Jaxon Barnes,1, of Atlantic City, smiles after going through a inflatable obstacle course during Atlantic City National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium, Atlantic City on Tuesday. Aug. 7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City National Night Out
Sgt. Monica Coursey pumps up the crowd during Atlantic City’s National Night Out at Pop Lloyd Stadium.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
