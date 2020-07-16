EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday on the Atlantic City Expressway, and State Police are seeking the public's help in investigating.
At 4:06 a.m., troopers responded to milepost 7.2 westbound for a report of a shooting, according to information on the State Police's Facebook page.
Upon arrival, they found the boy conscious and alert, seated inside a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck, troopers said.
The teen had three gunshot wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition, troopers said.
A second Bridgeton man has been arrested in the shooting of a State Police detective in Sale…
Detectives determined seven shots were fired from an unidentified passing vehicle in the westbound lanes of the expressway, troopers said.
It is believed the vehicle exited the Expressway at Exit 7S for the Garden State Parkway South, troopers said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the State Police Atlantic City Expressway Station at 609-965-7200. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.