Staff and members of Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union donated backpacks and school supplies to the Lower Township School District for the 2021-22 school year. From left, FCU Social Action Committee member Jeannie Straub, CEO Jim Burns, and committee member Nancy Condran organize the donations before dropping them off to staff and teachers at the school. The school supplies were collected at the credit union’s offices in Galloway Township, Rio Grande, Hammonton and Northfield. ‘As students return to school during these unpredictable times, contributions such as school supplies make an incredible difference in the lives of students and their families. It is vitally important to give children the supplies they need to be successful, and we thank our members for their generosity in assisting those who need it the most,’ said Burns.
Credit union holds Tools for School drive
