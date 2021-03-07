CRDA public hearings Monday on union training center, Stockton Phase II

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will hold public hearings Monday morning on plans to provide $2.25 million to a union to rehabilitate a former bank building in Atlantic City into a training and office center, and on the Stockton University Phase II plans.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 plans will be heard at 10 a.m., and Stockton's at 11 a.m., and both are available online with registration through the CRDA website (click on 'public hearings').

Both projects received Preliminary Determination of Project Eligibility at the CRDA's February meeting.

Local 68 has said its Training Facility will offer students a 600-hour, four-year educational curriculum and program that will provide skill trade training.

The total project cost is $4.45 million.

The union would also provide about $2.25 million to the project, according to CRDA, and CRDA funds would be used to pay the construction costs necessary to rehabilitate the building located at 150 Pacific Avenue.

The building is about 6,700 square feet, which would mean the per-square-foot rehabilitation cost would be almost $700.