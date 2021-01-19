 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRDA approves $1.5M for 2021 food distributions, $15 hourly wage for SID workers
0 comments
top story

CRDA approves $1.5M for 2021 food distributions, $15 hourly wage for SID workers

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million grant to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to continue the Feed AC program through 2021.

The board also approved a two-year contract with Teamsters Local 331 that will increase the pay of 50 Special Improvement Division workers to $15 per hour and give them additional benefits.

“This contract recognizes the hard work of SID employees who are out when it’s 10 degrees and windy or 95 degrees and sunny, cleaning up and beautifying the Tourism District,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said of the collective bargaining agreement.

The contract, which covers Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2023, gives year-round workers full benefits and all workers $15 per hour, up from $13.25 per hour, with a 2% raise annually. There is also a ratification bonus of $450, CRDA Chair Bob Mulcahy said.

Mulcahy said the board spent $1.4 million in 2020 on food distribution programs for casino workers and city residents, and said the statute governing CRDA gives it the mission of addressing pressing social and economic needs, as well as development.

About 61% of the people helped by Feed AC in 2020 were casino employees and 35% were city residents, Mulcahy said. The program distributed 2 million pounds of food to 65,000 people, he said.

He said 31.7% of Atlantic City families are projected to be food insecure this year, compared with 18.2% in Atlantic County as a whole and 13.5% statewide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“All of this demonstrates how important it was we have responded,” Mulcahy said.

Atlantic City’s casinos were ordered to shut down March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and remained closed for nearly four months, resulting in more than $112 million in operating losses and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Upon reopening, the casinos were capped at 25% capacity while indoor dining and beverage service on the gaming floor did not resume until early September. Casinos also are limited in hosting large-scale live events, such as concerts, conventions or trade shows.

The CRDA's next food drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Bader Field off Albany Avenue.

Doherty said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a board member, has stressed the importance of treating low-wage workers with dignity, adding many SID workers live in Atlantic City and that a pension plan is also part of the agreement.

“A lot of these workers have been with CRDA for a while,” said Local 331 President Marcus King. “This puts them on a path to good citizenship, to be able to raise a family in the city.”

The board also approved final details in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City's redevelopment plan for outdoor amenities around its planned water park. The indoor water park received final approval in December.

Doherty said the plan approved Tuesday covered dining venues, cafes, beach bars, cabanas, volleyball, personal watercraft and special events sites. The plan has already been approved by the city Planning Board and council, and just needed CRDA approval to proceed, he said.

Developer Bart Blatstein thanked the board, prompting Mulcahy to reply, "Get to work, Bart!"

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News