COVID UPDATES: Testing starts Tuesday at Galloway library

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 168 new positive coronavirus tests, and two new deaths from COVID-19.
Those who died were a 79-year-old Pleasantville woman living in a long-term care facility, and an 80-year-old Atlantic City woman, both of whom had underlying health conditions, a county statement said.
To date, 410 people in the county have died of COVID-19, and 17,326 people have tested positive. Of those 7,207 have been cleared from isolation.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield is available 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or online at https://booknow-atlco.appointment-plus.com/b8nr4gd8/.
Testing also begins Tuesday at the Galloway Township library branch of the Atlantic County library system. It will be available weekdays through Jan. 29. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accepted. Visit aclink.org to learn more.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.
The recovery status of about a third of those who have tested positive cannot be confirmed, the county said, because about 25% of people have not responded to initial contact from the county, and another 3% have refused to provide updates on their health.
Previous daily counts can be viewed at: atlantic-county.org/covid/daily-compare.asp/.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
