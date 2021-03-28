COVID updates: Six new deaths in Atlantic County

Atlantic County reported 117 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Sunday, and six new virus-related deaths of residents with pre-existing conditions.

The number of county residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot is now 83,989 -- about one third of the county's estimated population of 263,700. Of those, 47,864 have received two vaccine shots.

In Cape May County 35,208 people have received at least one vaccine shot -- also about one third of that county's estimated population of 92,000. Of those, 22,434 have received both shots.

Those who died in Atlantic County recently are three Galloway Township women ages 67, 75 and 91; a 56-year-old Pleasantville woman and a 91-year-old man living in a long-term care facility in Pleasantville; and a Northfield man, 63.

In total to date, 24,121 Atlantic County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and 589 people have died, according to the county.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

