 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID updates: One new death in Cape May County
0 comments

COVID updates: One new death in Cape May County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The Cape May County Department of Health said Sunday that 34 new positive test samples were collected from county residents over the past several days, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 7,470.

The department also announced one death -- that of a 68-year-old Lower Township woman.

The county has so far administered 49,544 doses of vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and 18,063 of those were second doses, according to the state health department.

Atlantic County has administered 111,345 doses, with 39,765 of those being second doses, state data shows.

Cumberland County has administered 49,508 doses, and 15,962 of those have been second doses.

Total confirmed cases in the state now total 764,990, with 21,659 confirmed  deaths from COVID-19.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News