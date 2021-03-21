COVID updates: One new death in Cape May County

The Cape May County Department of Health said Sunday that 34 new positive test samples were collected from county residents over the past several days, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 7,470.
The department also announced one death -- that of a 68-year-old Lower Township woman.
The county has so far administered 49,544 doses of vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and 18,063 of those were second doses, according to the state health department.
Atlantic County has administered 111,345 doses, with 39,765 of those being second doses, state data shows.
Cumberland County has administered 49,508 doses, and 15,962 of those have been second doses.
Total confirmed cases in the state now total 764,990, with 21,659 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.