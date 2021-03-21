COVID updates: One new death in Cape May County

The Cape May County Department of Health said Sunday that 34 new positive test samples were collected from county residents over the past several days, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 7,470.

The department also announced one death -- that of a 68-year-old Lower Township woman.

The county has so far administered 49,544 doses of vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and 18,063 of those were second doses, according to the state health department.

Atlantic County has administered 111,345 doses, with 39,765 of those being second doses, state data shows.

Cumberland County has administered 49,508 doses, and 15,962 of those have been second doses.

Total confirmed cases in the state now total 764,990, with 21,659 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

