 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID Updates: No new deaths for Atlantic or Cape May counties
0 comments

COVID Updates: No new deaths for Atlantic or Cape May counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Atlantic County reported on Sunday 81 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and no deaths.

To date, 50,390 people have been vaccinated in the county, and of those 15,004 have received both required doses, according to the state COVID dashboard.

Every Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available by appointment at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or by accessing the online testing appointment link at www.aclink.org/.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The Cape May County Department of Health on Sunday announced 29 new positive tests results for county residents, and no new deaths. A total of 6,649 people have tested positive in the county, and 6,153 are off quarantine, according to the county.

According to the state 23,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, and of those 7,247 were required second doses.

To find out how to get vaccinated in Cape May County visit capemaycountynj.gov/.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News