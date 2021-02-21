COVID Updates: No new deaths for Atlantic or Cape May counties

Atlantic County reported on Sunday 81 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and no deaths.
To date, 50,390 people have been vaccinated in the county, and of those 15,004 have received both required doses, according to the state COVID dashboard.
Every Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available by appointment at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or by accessing the online testing appointment link at www.aclink.org/.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
The Cape May County Department of Health on Sunday announced 29 new positive tests results for county residents, and no new deaths. A total of 6,649 people have tested positive in the county, and 6,153 are off quarantine, according to the county.
According to the state 23,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, and of those 7,247 were required second doses.
To find out how to get vaccinated in Cape May County visit capemaycountynj.gov/.
