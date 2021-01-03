COVID updates and testing information

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 110 people have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last day, and an 83-year-old Ventnor man with underlying health issues has died.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will resume as of Tuesday, Jan. 12, by appointment only. Call 1-888-285-2684 to schedule a test.
There have now been a total of 14,785 positive tests in Atlantic County, with 6,115 reported recovered and 361 deaths.
About one-third of people do not provide information on their health status, and so are not included in the "recovered" statistics.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
